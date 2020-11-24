Business Reporter

CIMAS Medical Aid Society has introduced three new foreign currency medical aid packages, intended to give those able to pay for medical aid from a domestic nostro account access to healthcare services.

The company said membership contributions for the three new packages, dubbed ‘Secure Packages’ will be paid from the member’s local nostro account with claims being payable to the same.

These are ‘Secure Essential’, an entry level nostro package giving access to Group B private hospitals up to the benefit limit, ‘Secure Private’, which is targeted at middle tier managers providing access to Group A private hospitals up to the benefit limit. The third package is ‘Secure Premium’, that is uniquely designed for business executives and entrepreneurs.

This category covers private hospital access up to Group A hospitals. The new packages bring to 13 the number of availabe Cimas medical aid packages.

Cimas Medical Aid managing director, Mr Martin Mushambadope, said the new packages were intended to give members a wider choice to healthcare requirements.

“These new packages are local nostro packages aimed at members with access to domestic nostro funds. Claims settlement will be through domestic nostro accounts,” he said.

“The packages give access to both private and public healthcare institutions subject to the annual global limits and sub-limits applicable to the different packages.”

Cimas is already offering three Healthguard International foreign currency packages, which provide access to hospitals anywhere in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Zimbabwe, and India. There are also four standard packages and three other packages that provide for membership contributions and benefits in Zimbabwe dollars.

Like this: Like Loading...