Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT is putting in place measures to strengthen Covid-19 prevention in boarding schools through reviewing the maximum carrying capacity of all boarding hostels and conducting inspections of boarding facilities as well as training hostel matrons, boarding masters and kitchen staff.

Treasury has also released $150 million for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to drill boreholes.

This comes in the wake of Covid-19 cases at John Tallach High School in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North Province where 184 pupils contracted the virus, resulting in the learning institution being turned into a quarantine centre.

Covid-19 cases in schools are rising following reported cases in schools in Matabeleland region, with Matopo High School in Matabeleland South also recorded 10 Covid-19 cases. Emakhandeni Primary School in Bulawayo has also recorded some cases.

However, Government has put in place measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 at John Tallach High School and the situation is now under control.

Despite the rising Covid-19 cases at learning institutions, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education says schools are strictly following regulations put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 which had killed 273 as at Monday.

Under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), hugs, handshakes and sharing of desks are not permitted in schools.

In a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education with technical support from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, is organising logistics for implementing the following practical measures to minimise the recurrence of the John Tallach School experience and other boarding schools.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education with technical support from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, is organising logistics for implementing the following practical measures to minimise the recurrence of the John Tallach School experience in other boarding schools, reviewing the maximum carrying capacity of all boarding hostels, conducting detailed inspection of boarding facilities and targeted training of hostel matron, boarding masters as well as kitchen staff,” he said.

“In order to guarantee fresh water to schools in need, Cabinet reports that $150 million was released to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for the drilling of boreholes.”

Cabinet also noted with concern an increase in Covid-19 positive cases in the country recorded over the past three weeks.

The spike has been attributed to laxity by the generality of the public. Two weeks ago, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care warned of the possibility of the country being hit by a second wave of Covid-19 saying ignorance, denial and wishful thinking could lead to more deaths.

Minister Ndlovu said the lockdown and curfew measures previously announced are still subsisting.

“It should be noted that public bars, night clubs, beerhalls, casinos, betting shops and theatres are still not permitted to operate. The nation is informed that gatherings are still regulated, while authorised events such as weddings and church congregations are limited to 50 and 100 persons, respectively,” he said.

He warned the public that those who violated the lockdown regulations would be punished in terms of the law.

“The enforcement of lockdown measures will be intensified henceforth. It should be emphasised that where there is non-compliance to these regulations the low enforcement agencies will not hesitate to enforce the penalties prescribed,” said the Minister.

“With the festive season fast approaching, the public is advised to take all the necessary precautions to prevent a surge in Covid-19 positive cases.”

Minister Ndlovu said visitors to the country should undergo Covid-19 tests in their countries of origin and bring valid negative results obtained within 48 hours of departure in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols.

He said a robust awareness creation programme is being rolled out under which the engagement of communities is being strengthened.

The Minister said NatPharm and private companies have adequate stocks of most medicines and drugs required for the prevention, treatment and supportive management of Covid-19, including stocks of PPEs.

Minister Ndlovu also presented the primary and secondary education sector, learner attendance statistics which stand as follows: Phase 1 (final examination classes), 50,7 percent, Phase 2 (Grade Six, Form Three and Lower Six classes), 42,26 percent; and Phase 3 (ECD, Grades 1,2,3,4,5, Form One and Two), 32,78 percent. — @mashnets

Like this: Like Loading...