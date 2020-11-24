Chronicle Reporter

ZIMPAPERS reporters, with Bulawayo branch leading, dominated the 2020 National Journalism Media Awards held this afternoon in Harare.

The winners were rewarded with certificates and prize money in respective categories.

Victoria Falls based senior reporter Leonard Ncube was voted Local Tourism Journalist of the year for a story he wrote about a rare type of tourism where spouses flooded the Victoria Falls bridge over the years to make love vows and left behind locked padlocks depicting their undying love.

Rainbow Tourism Group sponsored Ncube’s award.

Chronicle health reporter Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu walked away with the United Nations Population Fund sponsored maternal health reporter of the year award in recognition of her stories on infertility and effects of maternal deaths on children and men.

BMetro correspondent Hazel Marimbiza got the UNFPA Gender Based Violence Journalist of the year award for a series of stories on the effects of abuse.

Marimbiza was commended for digging deeper into the abuse of men who often suffer in silence even though they are also victims of sexual abuse.

Nqobile Tshili was runner up in then GBV category while Sunday News senior reporter Robin Muchetu was given the UNFPA special recognition award for consistent coverage of maternal health and children’s rights.

The ecstatic scribes expressed joy and gratitude adding that the awards were a humbling honor which will always motivate them to work harder in highlighting the plight of Zimbabweans.

Ncube said, “Modern newsroom is about teamwork hence the award is for Zimpapers, particularly Chronicle and am grateful to all colleagues who we share ideas on a daily basis,.”

Multi-award winning journalist Moyo-Ndlovu said the latest award will be a constant reminder that a lot needs to be done to ensure women enjoy their right to life without worrying about their high risk to maternal deaths.

“I am grateful for this 11th journalism award and would like to say thank you to my family , friends and the editorial staff at The Chronicle for the support, encouragement in my journey as a journalist.

I dedicate this award to all the women who have risked their lives while trying to give life to unborn babies and women out there who continue being pillars of strength despite challenges,” said Moyo-Ndlovu.

For Marimbiza, the award marked a beginning in her journalism career and she said it will motivate her to work harder.

“Its a privilege to have got my first award and my special thanks go to my colleagues and my Editor Tumeliso Makhurane for their commitment in mentoring me to be a journalist who serves the public,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...