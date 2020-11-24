Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Zimdancehall chanter Chipman has shared that he was robbed by machete wielding burglars in South Africa after they broke into a house he is living in last Saturday.

Chipman, real name Pearcemore Chitopo, who is behind the track Asifuni Bumbulu is nominated in the Song of the Year Category at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards for his track, Babazala.

Sharing with his fans and friends on Facebook, Chipman narrated the traumatic encounter with the thugs saying he was lucky to be alive.

“Robbed on Saturday 21st of November. Machete gangsters broke into our house n took some of gadgets (cellphones, laptop), money, trousers n shoes. My colleague n I did not manage to fight them because they had weapons (machetes n catapults).

I just wanna give thanks to God that we are all safe. Life is very worth comparing to all the items they took. We hustle n buy new things but will never buy life,” said Chipman.

His friends consoled him.

Last month South Africa-based model, MC and comedian Oliver Keith shared his smash and grab ordeal in the neighbouring country that saw him twist his shoulder and left him devastated.

