BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE
A ZIMBABWE Teachers Association (Zimta) provincial chief executive Lewis Banda (55) was arraigned before a Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday for stocktheft.
Banda is jointly charged with Tafadzwa Muchenje (33) and Donald Mukombe.
The trio was granted $10 000 bail each and remanded to December 4.
The State led by Carol Mupazviriwo alleges that on November 17, the trio stole a cow from Brighton Mudzongachiso and loaded it onto a Zimta vehicle.
Working on a tip-off, the police managed to arrest the trio.
