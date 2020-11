Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

LACK of passports has denied two upcoming Bulawayo footballers an opportunity to be selected for the national Under-20 squad that leaves for the Cosafa tournament in South Africa on Monday.

The pair of Bulawayo City defender Mpumelelo Bhebhe and Bantu Leopards striker Ceasar Dube were dropped from camp that is underway in Harare after reporting for duty without passports.

Highlanders juniors’ striker Mthabisi Ncube has also been released from camp after picking up an ankle injury during training.

Young Warriors coaches, Tonderai Ndiraya, Mandla Mpofu, Nesbert Saruchera and Innocent Chogugudza are expected to select 18 players from a pool of 30 that is in camp for the Cosafa tournament that will run from December 3-13.

Players in camp

Goalkeepers

1. Tendai Chirara (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

2.Tatenda Makoni (Dzivarasekwa Academy)

3. Mattriples Nleya (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Defenders

Malvern Hativagone (Bulawayo Chiefs) Thomas Mudzengerere (Prince Edward Academy) Tinotenda Muringai (Dynamos) Kelvin Mangiza (FC Platinum) Munashe Chakuchichi (BN Academy) Munashe Garan’anga (Ubuntu, South Africa) Munashe Katondo (Ngezi Platinum Stars) Bukhosi Maseko (Trukumb) Kundai Mhembere (Yadah Stars)

Midfielders

Donald Mukunga (Harare City) Kelvin Rateiwa (Dynamos) Sebastian Summerfield (Gateshead FC, England) Lexington Mujokoro (FMSA Umguza) Mernard Matsikidze (Highlands Park, South Africa) Kudakwashe Nyakudanga (Black Rhinos) Brendon Nyagurungo (Caya Foot Academy, Senegal) Oscar Magejo (Academy Twenty 63) Culum English-Brown (Eintracht Norderstedt 03, Germany) Bill Antonio (Prince Edward Academy) Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum) Tendai Matindife (Ngezi Platinum Stars) Debbellar Mapuwa (Legends Academy)

Strikers

Munashe Pini (Chicken Inn) Tapiwa Mandinyenya (Aces Youth Academy) Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (FC Platinum) Andrea Siziba (Bulawayo City) Tawanda Bhunu (Golden Eagles

