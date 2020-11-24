Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

A retired member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) who served for years under the Police Protection Unit (PPU) Arthur Wilfred Mumba has come out gun blazing with a zeal of lifting the status quo of the music scene in the country.

Previously known in music as K Dollar Wil_Fred and now as SheKnows Koko, the artiste is a rapper, music producer and brand influencer.

SheKnows Koko said his journey in music dates to a decade back.

“I grew up in Sizinda in Bulawayo and inspired mostly by the love of hip-hop itself as an art, l began my music career in late 2010. First l was a rapper, nurtured and raised by Mendoz_ Da_Mystic (Mos’Hy).

“As a member of C-Four Music Group, l always considered myself as the least in the group in terms of lyrical content, thus, l then began to develop and tutor myself as a music producer in 2012 after believing in my heart and driven by the passion that had a good ear for good quality music,” said SheKnows Koko.

Drawing inspiration from producers like Hitboy, Noah Shabib, TMinus, Timberland, Kanye West and Doctor Dre, SheKnows Koko said he is grateful to the C-Four team who have always had his back.

“In 2016, l founded the Excellence Music Records Label, one of the record labels that has gained popularity in the City of Kings. EMR has been home to artists such as the late Lorbee J, the late Hawulethu (DM), Uniq (Loxion Kingz), M-One, DJ $alim, Alpha263, Mos’Hy, Slick 2.0, Frixx, Lyrico Ryan, Fraelee, Dweezy Bwoi Wonder, Colour, Bilaail, Martin Jonatao, P-Mag, Mbo9ce, JgC and Cma.

“I am also the pioneer of the #SheKnows brand and the Club Excellence blog site,” said SkeKnownKoko.

Commenting on his latest work, a third studio album titled Dark Thoughts 2.0, SheKnows Koko said, “Dark Thoughts 2.0 is a soliloquy by SheKnows KoKo being released as his third studio album on the 3rd of November 2020. It came as a tribute album to my friend, a brother and label mate Lorbee J who passed away 2018 on the very same date.

“The 13-track project features artists like JgC, Cmä, Floppy X, Tinaash XO, Martin Jonatao, Adrenaline (SA), African Reign, Colour, Curtis Dee Rovar & MoonKing.”

Other works of SheKnows Koko include Dark Thoughts (2018), SheKnows KoKo & Dj $aLiM – Dark Thoughts 1.5 (2020) and SheKnows KoKo – Dark Thoughts 2.0 (2020).

Associated acts to his career include Asaph, Zimbiana Jones (Mc Chita), Kuccie, Floppy X, Moze7, Lamas Ellz, Acquillah K, Llady Eef, JGarnet, Uniq, Brintz, Hizzle, Dweezy Bwoi Wonder among others.

