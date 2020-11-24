HIGH Court judge Justice Pisirai Kwenda yesterday deferred the ruling on the dispute between the late socialite Michelle “Moana” Amuli’s parents over her burial to tomorrow.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

This followed an urgent chamber application by the deceased’s mother Yolanda Kuvaoga, where she is seeking to stop Moana’s father, Ishmael Amuli, from proceeding with a burial that would have taken place last Friday at Warren Hills in line with his Islamic beliefs.

In setting aside the ruling, Justice Kwenda said the judgment would be ready tomorrow as he needed a whole day to look at the issues raised, describing the matter as of sentimental

value.

“… I will, therefore, take time to consider. I will reserve it, but it will be available on Wednesday at 2:30pm and if it’s not typed, I will read it in court and if it’s typed, I will hand it down in an open court so that the reasons can be handed down to the parties,” he said.

Moana’s parents have so far failed to agree on how their daughter should be buried, with Amuli insisting on following Muslim burial rites, which his estranged wife, Kuvaoga, is against.

Under Islamic culture, women are not allowed to attend the burial process.

Initially, Moana was supposed to have been buried last Wednesday at Zororo Park Cemetery along Seke Road, but the burial was later moved to Thursday before being stopped again at the 11th hour as family wrangles took centre stage.

Moana died a fortnight ago alongside Malawian businessman Limumba Karim and Mozambican model Alicha Adams when Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s Rolls-Royce vehicle collided head-on with a Honda Fit along Borrowdale Road.

The quartet was heading to Ginimbi’s mansion in Domboshava from Moana’s 26th birthday party at Ginimbi’s Dreams night club, formerly Sankayi, situated in Harare’s Avenues area.

