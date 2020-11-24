Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO continues to record an upward trend in Covid-19 cases, with the city as of Monday recording four deaths and Masvingo recording one death in the country.

This come after the city accounted for 40 out of 88 news cases in the country. Masvingo with one death recorded only one new case.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 88 new Covid-19 infections and five new deaths were recorded on Monday. A total of 555 PCR tests were done.

“88 new cases, 5 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. All 88 are local cases. Deaths reported by Bulawayo (4) and Masvingo (1). 23 new recoveries reported. National rate stands at 89.5% and active cases go up 74 on Monday. As at 23 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 9 308 confirmed cases, including 8 288 recoveries and 273 deaths,” the Ministry said.

With the new cases recorded the Ministry noted that the national case positivity rate now stands at 15.9 percent.

“Harare has the highest number of cases per capita followed by Bulawayo and Matabeleland South,” read part of the statistics.

