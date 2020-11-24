Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company will host the 2020 Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Energy (WASHen) Conference, which will be held virtually on Thursday.

The water-climate-industry conference is being organised in partnership with the Bulawayo City Council and Climate Change Management Department in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

This year’s conference will be held virtually as a Covid-19 precautionary measure. It will run under the theme: “Shaping Resilient Cities Through Smart Water and Sanitation Management”.

Ms Leah Wanambwa Naess, a senior policy officer in the division of environment, climate change, water and land management at the African Union Commission, would deliver a keynote address on how other countries at regional level are implementing and managing water and sanitation challenges.

About 100 delegates representing central and local Government, regulatory authorities, non-governmental organisations, industry and commerce, climate change and environmental specialists, agriculture, financial services and civic leaders are expected to take part, said ZITF Company.

Other speakers include the director of climate change management in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mr Washington Zhakata, city council’s director of engineering services, Engineer Simela Dube and the business and financial services advisor for SNV Netherlands Development Organisation Zimbabwe, Mr Mbekezeli Mthunzi.

Like this: Like Loading...