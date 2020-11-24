Chronicle Reporter

FOUR more people in Bulawayo succumbed to Covid-19 with Masvingo recording one death in the last 24-hour cycle bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 273.

The country also recorded 88 new cases bringing the total number to 9 308 while the national recovery rate stands at 89,5 percent.

A total of 555 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 15,9 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the 65 new cases are local cases with the highest number of 40 cases having been reported in Bulawayo followed by Mashonaland West which recorded 24 new cases. Matabeleland South recorded 10 cases while Harare had eight new cases. Masvingo recorded three new cases while Manicaland, Mashonaland Central and Masvingo recorded the least number of cases with one case each.

“As of November 23, 2020 Zimbabwe, has now recorded 9 308 confirmed cases, 8 288 recoveries and 273 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Eleven new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 90,6 percent and active case go up to 586 today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 2 016 cases, 1 722 recoveries, 216 active cases and 78 deaths and Matabeleland South province has recorded 901 cases, 818 recoveries, 75 active cases and eight deaths, while Matabeleland North has 351 cases, 153 recoveries, 195 active cases and three deaths.

Like this: Like Loading...