Jerry Omondi

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Africa is closing in on the 50,000 mark as the pandemic situation on the continent continues to cause worry among health professionals.

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the continent had reported 2,057,001 infections with 49,412 deaths by Sunday afternoon.

As African countries continue to battle the pandemic, some countries continue to report deaths of health care workers due to COVID-19 related complications.

In Kenya for instance, some 30 health care workers have been killed by the disease, with at least four of those reported on Saturday alone.

South Africa has reported the highest number of infections and deaths. Its 765,409 cases are more than twice as many as those reported by Morocco which has the second-highest caseload.

The only other countries in Africa that have reported more than 100,000 cases are Egypt (112,676) and Ethiopia (105,352).

Only ten countries on the continent have registered more than 1,000 COVID-19 fatalities.

The Africa CDC data shows that 1,737,277 patients have recovered successfully from the disease.-cgtn

Like this: Like Loading...