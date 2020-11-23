Hassan Isilow

South Africa reported more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the number of infections to 762,763.

“Today we report with concern that the new cases identified in the past 24 hours are 3,105. We wish to highlight that we have breached the 3,000 mark for daily new cases,’’ according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. “We are concerned that the positivity is at 12 percent, which is higher than what is ideal at 10 percent or less.”

The top doctor said 88 people died from the virus that brought the number of fatalities to 20,759.

The cumulative number of tests conducted since the virus was first detected in the country eight months ago is 5.2 million, with nearly 30,000 new tests undergone in the past 24 hours.

At least, 707,040 patients have recovered, which translates to 92.7 percent, according to Mkhize.

South Africa has the highest case numbers on the continent and is the sixteenth most affected country globally. – www.aa.com.tr

