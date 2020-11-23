Herald Reporter

Zanu PF national political commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda yesterday held interactive sessions with the business community, vendors, illegal money-changers, students and the general public in the capital.

Cde Matemadanda said nothing will deter him from carrying out his duties in efforts to revive the economy and thrust the country on a pedestal for the attainment of Vision 2030.

His remarks came almost a fortnight after he was taken ill following an undisclosed ailment, which saw him briefly admitted.

A number of people were excited to see him fit and in good health.

During his interactive session at Copacabana bus terminus, a number of issues were raised, with some people expressing concern over transport problems during the day.

Others felt inconvenienced by the constant “disappearance” of Zupco bus drivers whom they accused of spending hours on end refuelling during the day.

Cde Matemadanda said he was going to engage the Zupco management.

He was accompanied by Zanu PF Harare provincial interim executive members led by chairperson Cde Godwills Masimirembwa, Cde Godfrey Gomwe (vice chairman), Cde Ephraim Fundukwa (Secretary for Administration), Cde Kudakwashe Damson (Political Commissar), Cde Hardlife Maposa (Secretary for Security), and Cde Betty Kaseke (Women’s League chairperson), among others.

Cde Matemadanda said he had recovered and was raring to go.

“I am alive. I am moving around. I am not a ghost. It’s the normal Matemadanda on the move. I don’t think I should waste my time on that. They have talked about me being poisoned. I have never wanted to be an over-protected commissar.

“I want to meet the people, but it’s up to people. There is nothing I can do. My job demands that I must meet the people and I am not going to be deterred. I will be with the people. I will live with the people,” said Cde Matemadanda.

He said Zanu PF was geared to transform citizens’ livelihoods by implementing the Zanu-PF 2018 general elections’ manifesto.

Cde Matemadanda said he was determined to ensure that everything pledged by President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF would be delivered.

“So essentially, I want to support the President’s programmes and here I am looking at how things are being done. I want to see the movement of people. How they are doing their business including the level of morale in Harare and elsewhere,” he said.

“I have been impressed by the fact that people are happy that the exchange rate is now stable.

“They can plan their business and they are saying their business are picking up. I think this is very important.”

Zanu-PF Harare province chair, Cde Masimirembwa, commended Cde Matemadanda for the interactive meeting with the people.

“We expect him to visit all the six zones in Harare and get to understand the challenges facing the people. He showed that he is indeed the Commissar of the people and is exercising the servant leadership that His Excellency President Mnangagwa pronounces on a daily basis.

“He is a foot soldier of President Mnangagwa. As Harare Province we are very happy,” said Cde Masimirembwa.

Mr Nicolas Magwenje of Dzivaresekwa Extension, who was waiting to board a bus, said Zupco management should restore timetables.

“I have in been in the queue from 11 am, but there are no buses. We have been told that the buses are refuelling. We have to wait up to 4pm. We are appealing to the Government to monitor Zupco operations. We expect Zupco management to furnish us with a clear timetable,” he said.

