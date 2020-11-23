Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo province will this weekend, hold a constitutional review meeting as it plans to put in place strategies on how best to run its affairs.

The Bulawayo coaches’ executive will have a sit down in what is anticipated to have desirous effects to its members and map way on how coaches adapt to the new norm.

Football activity has been in the abyss since March, when the Covid-19 induced lockdown hit on the game. Coaches, just like others in the game, were hard hit by the pandemic.

The Bulawayo coaches’ meeting, according to Joseph Nkomazana, Zisca Bulawayo committee member, will be aimed at mapping the way forward for the association as well as reviewing the associations constitution.

“We will have our meeting that will focus on reviewing our constitutioin and aligning to how the game is changing,” said Nkomazana.

This comes at a time when local gaffers want to be conversant with the ever changing coaching landscape that has brought a “new normal” in the world’s most beautiful game.

Zisca Bulawayo province has been at the forefront of engaging coaches and football legends in a bid to forge mutual relations across the board in the game, through a programme named Meet the Yesteryear Players.

The programme is one of the many projects the association is organising in an endeavour to empower and equip coaches in the province.

Esrom Nyandoro, Ronald ‘Gidiza’ Sibanda, Nation Dube, Dumaza Dube, Lizwe Sweswe and Paul Moyo are some of the legends that took part in the programme since its launch a few months ago.

