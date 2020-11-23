Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo has painted a gloomy picture for local football, raising fears that the intended bio-bubble tournament set for next month could fail.

At the weekend Kamambo told our Harare Bureau that they are yet to secure sponsorship for the bio-bubble tournament, with Zifa sources saying hope is pinned on the Premier Soccer League securing funding.

“We can’t confirm the kick-off date for now. A lot is being done to make sure this bio-bubble tournament goes on.

“We have approached a number of corporates for funding, but nothing concrete has come out. The PSL is looking for potential sponsors as well.

“It is still work in progress,” Kamambo said.

Sources said both Zifa and PSL will have to work round the clock to make the bio-bubble tournament that they intended to hold next month a success.

For the competition which is meant to afford the Warriors technical team an opportunity to scout for players that will do duty at the Chan tournament in January to be successful, it means the bio-bubble event will see games played during the Christmas holidays.

To be able to participate in a bio-bubble tournament which is meant to test the country’s state of preparedness to have a fully-functional 2021 league, most clubs indicated that they need at least six weeks to work on conditioning of players.

Some Premiership clubs, including traditional giants Highlanders and Dynamos entered their third week of training yesterday, while others like Ngezi Platinum Stars as well as Chicken Inn are in their second week.

Harare giants Caps United who concluded Covid-19 tests at the weekend are in their first week of training.

“As it is everyone is in the dark and we’re training without knowing what will happen. No update has come from Zifa through the PSL and it will be foolish of us as clubs not to worry when no one is briefing us about developments,” said a club official.

Another official said it will be wise for the national team coach to move around the country and assess players at their clubs if Zifa, who say they have spent substantial amounts in getting league teams tested for Covid-19, fail to get a sponsor.

“Failure to have games played will lead to serious cries when some the Chan squad is announced. Already, there are some who are spreading rumors that the Chan squad has been selected but on what merit will these players be called up? Will they use history or what? Let the coach have a long camp or move around and monitor players while they train. Maybe that way, they can justify whatever selection that will be done without competition,” said the source. — @ZililoR

