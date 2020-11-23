Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

THE Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association provincial championships kick off on Monday with the 1500m freestyle event while the rest of the action is set to take place over the next two weekends.

The competition will be used to select swimmers that will represent the province at the National Championships scheduled for February next year.

BASA chairperson, Nokuthula Cyprianos said swimmers are readying for the championships following action that has been taking place weekly since the resumption of the sport in September.

The competition is likely to see swimmers up their performance with several athletes already having exhibited great skills dominating several events to take pole positions on the National Swimming Ladder.

Meanwhile following the reconfiguration of provincial swimming structures, Bulawayo is now a standalone province with Matabeleland North and South also have their own structures. Previously the three provinces were grouped together as Matabeleland.

Bulawayo has a new executive led by Cyprianos as chair while Belia Zibowa is her deputy, Siobhan Kesson is the treasurer with Yvette Chicksen being the secretary.

Leaveit Ncube is the gala convener and committee members include Rodrick Fayayo, Stacy Bhana, Vusumuzi Ncube, Sindiso Sibanda and Vusumuzi Sibanda.

Like this: Like Loading...