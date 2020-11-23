Business Editor

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has roped in institutions of higher learning on a survey to determine the number of companies operating in the Matabeleland region.

The outcome of the survey is expected to help the industry body in driving policy and entrepreneurship interventions as well impact on development goals in line with the country’s devolution focus.

“We resolved as the executive committee (exco) to undertake a survey for the region to determine how many companies are operational,” said CZI Mat’land Chamber president, Mr Shepperd Chawira.

“The sub-committee is chaired by vice president Ignacious Mavhunga and comprises vice president Joseph Gunda, ZITF, Nust, Lupane State University and Gwanda State University. The subcommittee has started its work.

“This is going to help the chamber and our members in various ways, especially with the introduction of devolution.”

