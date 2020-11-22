BROTHERS Shelton and George Mubayi have joined forces to carve a “giant” piece of artwork depicting the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BY MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI

The duo, based at Chitungwiza Arts Centre, carved the piece during the lockdown period, after receiving a grant from the African Culture Fund.

Shelton and George are sons to 78-year-old Sylvester, a world-acclaimed stone carver.

Shelton said the piece was a contemporary artwork carved out of springstone.

“This piece is about the global COVID-19, about hope and it’s about the present struggle in the face of the pandemic,” he said.

“You see that twisted hand, it emphasises the struggle while the chains bordering the whole piece depict COVID-19.”

He said while their operations had been curtailed due to the lockdown, support in the form of a grant had kept them going.

“Most of these activities are being propelled by the grant received from African Culture Fund based in Bamako, Mali. We appreciate that support as it has kept us going and occupied,” he said.

The multi-award-winning sculptor expressed gratitude to the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, Chitungwiza Arts Centre, Zimbabwe Sculptors Association, and Zimsculpt, among other organisations for the part they played towards the attainment of the proffessional grant from the African Culture Fund.

Meanwhile, Shelton challenged artists to break out of their cocoons and diversify, especially during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have reconsidered the micro-economy within my vicinity and tried to develop potential markets there. I tried re-engagement of existing markets, developing a niche to try and tap potential sales regardless of restrictions in movement,” he said.

“I have even diversified my sources of income to include things that are complementary to my artwork.”

The Chitungwiza Arts Centre-signed sculptor has participated at a number of exhibitions, both locally and abroad. His artwork has been showcased at top global expos in Belgium, Holland, Germany and other European countries.

