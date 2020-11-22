The institutions of higher learning have positively responded to calls by Government to churn out graduates that meet societal demands.

Last Friday President Mnangagwa commissioned a textile factory at Midlands State University Industrial complex in Gweru, a product of the Government’s programme of establishing innovation hubs and industrial parks at universities and colleges.

Speaking at the commissioning of the factory, President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic was desirous to see every Zimbabwean reach his or her full potential through a strong and vibrant innovation ecosystem spearheaded by institutions of higher learning such as universities and colleges.

The universities and colleges have demonstrated through their response to the Covid-19 pandemic that they are now producing a new breed of graduates that is relevant to industry. The universities and colleges are manufacturing sanitisers, Covid-19 testing swabs and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as face masks.

The country has, as a result of the institutions of higher and tertiary education’s contribution, drastically reduced its import bill for Covid-19 consumables. The MSU’s textile enterprise is expected to enhance the participation of women and youths in the industrialisation and modernisation agenda.

Government in 2017 adopted Education 5.0 which focuses on innovation and industrialisation and this has seen universities producing graduates that meet societal demands.

Since the adoption of Education 5.0 Government has been providing resources to enable universities and colleges to establish innovation hubs and also construct industrial parks similar to the one at MSU that is housing the textile factory commissioned by President Mnangagwa.

The industrial parks enabled the universities and colleges to promptly respond to challenges of Covid-19 outbreak by manufacturing most of the consumables such as sanitisers, masks, drips and other such requirements.

President Mnangagwa said ministries, departments and agencies must be receptive, adopt and deploy solutions being churned out by innovation hubs and industrial parks at universities and colleges.

He said industry and commerce must equally support and embrace the solutions, innovations and inventions.

Industry has over the years been complaining that universities and colleges were not producing relevant graduates and we want to commend Government for positively responding by adopting Education 5.0.

The graduates from our universities and colleges should now take the lead in reviving our industry.

Like this: Like Loading...