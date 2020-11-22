Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A HWANGE man who has been on the run for five years after allegedly fatally axing his wife has been extradited from Zambia where he had been hiding since 2015.

Lyton Muleya, now aged 44 and his late wife Louisa Miti who was 37 at the time of her death, reportedly had a long-standing dispute over alleged infidelity.

On the fateful day, Muleya allegedly accused his now deceased wife of denying him conjugal rights.

According to police, the couple had retired to bed around 9pm on September 19, 2015 when a misunderstanding ensued over infidelity resulting in Miti leaving their matrimonial bedroom to sleep with the couple’s children aged 11 and seven years in a spare bedroom hut.

Muleya allegedly followed her and punched and slapped her before allegedly picking an axe which he used to strike her once on the left cheek in the presence of their screaming children.

Police said Miti escaped and fled towards her parents’ homestead about 100 metres away but Muleya gave chase and caught up with her. He allegedly struck her again and she fell down.

Muleya allegedly continued assaulting his helpless wife who used her arms to try and block the axe resulting in multiple fractures, police said.

A bleeding Miti allegedly tried to crawl to her parents’ homestead as Muleya continued to assault her.

He allegedly finished her off by hitting her with an axe on the back of the head and she collapsed and died near her parents’ yard.

Her mother who had been awakened by noise found her daughter already dead with a trail of blood leading to her homestead.

Muleya fled from the scene and his whereabouts were unknown until police fished him out of his hideout in Zambia a few days ago.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Lyton Muleya was arrested through cooperation between the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zambia police.

He said Muleya, who was 39 when he allegedly committed the heinous crime in September 2015, had been extradited from Zambia and is in police custody.

“Police have arrested a Hwange man in connection with a murder case which occurred at Kasibo village under Chief Hwange on 17 September 2015. The suspect fatally assaulted his wife with an axe several times all over the body before fleeing to Zambia. Cooperation between ZRP and Zambian police led to arrest and subsequent deportation,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

[email protected]

