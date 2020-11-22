Chronicle Reporter

Zimbabwe recorded 52 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. All the recorded cases are local transmissions.

Bulawayo province leads with 28 cases and Mashonaland West recorded nine cases Matabeleland North eight, Masvingo four and Mashonaland Central three cases.



The national recovery rate now stands at 90,3percent after 11 new recoveries were recorded.



Total PCR tests done over the period were 604.



“As of 21 November 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 9172 cases, 8235 recoveries and 265 deaths,” according to information from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Last week, President Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care said the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Covid-19 will go around the country holding meetings with community leaders on the need for vigilance in the fight against Covid-19.

You can only be productive if you are healthy. So, the Ministry of Health and Child Care officials will be going around the country spreading the gospel of following WHO rules and regulations to mitigate against the spread against Cocid-19,” he said.

“We also have the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force chaired by the Minister of Defense and Veterans, that committee will soon be moving around the country educating our leaders from the village, councilors, MPs, everybody in the community so that intern you also do the same.”

He urged the police to be on the lookout for people who go in public places without face masks or those not practicing social distancing.

VP Chiwenga also urged members of the public to effect citizen’s arrest on fellow citizens who fault Covid-19 rules and regulations for their own safety and protection against the virus.

“Its high time the law takes its course, the police have to be harsh and all of you, you have the powers of citizen arrest. People have relaxed completely; they think everything is now ok and do as they please. There are also face shields which one can put on and if one is going to delicate areas put on gloves, you are going into a hospital or funeral, put on gloves,” he said.

