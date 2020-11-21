Emmanuel Kafe

MINES and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando will this week lead more than 200 local and international mining executives expected to attend a conference that will deliberate on measures to enhance the sector.

The one-day conference dubbed “Global Virtual Conference” will be held under the theme “Mining in the New Normal — Transforming Knowledge for Today and Tomorrow”.

In a statement, the conference’s organisers, the Association of Mine Managers of Zimbabwe (AMMZ) said the event will comprise the foremost players in the country’s mining sector.

“The Association of Mine Managers of Zimbabwe is hosting its 2020 Global Virtual Conference under the theme “Mining in the New Normal — Transforming Knowledge for Today and Tomorrow” on the 26th of November 2020. The one day virtual event will bring together over two hundred mine managers and executives who drive over 90 percent of the country’s mineral production. In addition, the conference will include captains of industry in the local and international mining landscape.”

Keynote speakers for the event include Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe president Ms Elizabeth Nerwande, Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency chief executive Mr Douglas Munatsi and President of the Association of Mine Managers Zimbabwe Mr Corburn Katanda. Formed in 1972, AMMZ seeks to advance the science and practice of mining through supporting mining surveys, geology, and metallurgy.

AMMZ also provides a platform for mining industry professionals to evaluate mineral policies and discuss technical innovations, matters of management of mines and safety and health challenges.

