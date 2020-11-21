Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THREE men from Kwekwe have been arrested after they refused to remove their car from the road to pave way for President Mnangagwa’s motorcade before speeding off in the direction the convoy was coming from.

Before speeding off towards the direction where the President’s convoy was coming from, the trio told a police officer who had instructed them to drive off from the road to “leave us alone as we are also bosses.”

While fleeing they also sped through a red robot but their luck ran out when two officers on motorbikes, who were part of the convoy gave chase and blocked them.

The incident happened on Friday in Kwekwe when the President was on his way from Gweru where he had officiated at Midlands State University (MSU) graduation ceremony heading to his Sherwood Farm just outside Kwekwe.

The trio, Tadzoka Nago (42), Stanley Zibako (37) and Honest Diura (47) yesterday appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Mrs Samukelisiwe Gumbo facing charges of contravening the Road Traffic Act and assaulting a police officer.

They were released on $2 000 bail each and will be back in court for trial on 9 December.

The State led by prosecutor Mr Kudakwashe Mazoredze has it that on 20 November, President Mnangagwa’s motorcade was coming from Gweru where he officiated at MSU graduation ceremony heading to his Sherwood farm just outside Kwekwe while the trio was at OK Supermarket main entrance.

The court was told that the trio was approached by a police officer, Clemence Mande who ordered them to drive their vehicle, an unregistered Honda CRV off the road to pave way for the Presidential motorcade. The three, however, responded by telling the police officer that “nesuwo tiri mashefu” loosely translated to “we are also bosses.”

When the police offcer tried to effect arrest on the trio, they allegedly sped off towards ED Mnangagwa Way, where the Presidential motorcade was supposed to pass through. They headed towards Senderai roundabout and towards Industrial Road.

Two of the Presidential motorbikes then gave chase and the trio sped through a red robot as they tried to flee. They were however, intercepted and arrested along Industrial Road. They were represented in court by Mr Charles Chigomere of Mutatu and Partners Legal Practitioners.

