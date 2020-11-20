BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

POLICE have launched a probe into the suspected murder of a 10-year-old Rusape boy, Devine Sarapo, by his father Daniel (38).

The alleged incident occurred on September 22 in Kanyangira village under Chief Makoni in Rusape.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the matter came to light when the grandmother of the victim visited her other son in Kuwadzana, Harare, who directed her to report the matter to police.

“The grandmother of the victim visited the suspect, Daniel Sarapo, to inform him that his son was no longer going to school as he was now epileptic. The suspect allegedly heated some water and tried to force the victim to bath. He assaulted the victim using a plank and the grandmother, who had gone out, came back later and found Devine Sarapo dead,” Nyathi said.

“The suspect is alleged to have secretly buried the body in a forest without observing the usual cultural rites in the company of 10 other people.”

Follow Winstone on Twitter

@widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw