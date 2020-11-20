SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste King 98 on Friday released his latest video titled I Bet which he says complements his efforts to promote domestic tourism through music.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

King 98’s publicist and close associate Stephen Tsikirayi told NewsDay Life &Style that the video was based on a song that depicts a love story typical of the Shakespearean era.

“King 98 is Zimbabwean henceforth on the core of his heart is also a desire to contribute to the economic development of his country even in tourism through his craft,” Tsikirayi said.

“King 98 shot the I Bet video in Kariba in the bid to showcase the beauty of Zimbabwe and the manifold tourists’ sites in the country.”

The video flowered by a sense of heroic poetry depicts the 22-year-old rapper as a medieval entertainer bargaining for the definition and true essence of love

“I Bet is a melancholic love story reminiscing the Shakespearean memory of Romeo and Juliet whereby a man bewitched by cupid’s arrows goes all in for a girl who fails to reciprocate the same love,” he said.

See the video below:

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...