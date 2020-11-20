Chipo Mazarura

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University

Every child has a potential, however, they just need someone to help unlock that potential.

I strongly believe that I am who, what and where I am today because of several people who sacrificed all they had just to unlock my potential.

My high school life was never a bed of roses. Sometimes I would think that I wouldn’t proceed and succeed due to circumstances that were beyond my control.

I remember crying several times after being sent home to collect school fees. However, whenever I felt like giving up, there were always people who would come to my rescue.

I remember some people I didn’t know and whom I’m still yet to know, paying my school fees, I remember one of my teachers giving me receipts for my “A” level registration,

I recall the deputy head giving me free uniforms when I started my “A” level and I recollect being helped to collect my results by my headmistress and other teachers. I also still remember one of my teachers, Mr Demeh, because he believed and encouraged me to shine, just like a star.

All these great people worked hard just to unlock my potential and I would love to thank them but I believe the best way I can thank them would be through giving someone the same help I benefited from.

I dream of unlocking every child’s potential. Bettering the lives of children is a noble thing — one that every normal citizen should embrace and be proud of. It is not only the Government’s task. The onus is on every citizen to create a platform for children to dream and to live their dreams.

Thus Courage Kusemwa, William Bayera, Rowen Chari, Rodah Ruhukwa, Lisabel Magwizi, Monalisa Madzeka, Tafadzwa Chimuka, Rutendo Gambiza and I have come together and formed a trust in an effort to help children to attain their dreams. It is called Bettering Children’s Future Trust.

We have discovered that there are a lot of organisations that pay fees for vulnerable children but they do not provide books and pens and other essentials.

If there are children lacking these essentials then the likelihood is that these children may be sent home because they do not have these things. Our aim is to cover the gap.

We came into existence in July this year (2020) and we are still to officially register the trust. Registration will help the trust secure more well-wishers, who will help our dream and vision become a reality.

Since launch of the trust, we have given away hundreds of books, as well as pens, covers and rulers.

Some of these books were donated in August to children who attend Ran Mine Primary School in Bindura, while others were donated to SOS Children’s Village Association Zimbabwe early this month (November).

While we are targeting primary students, we hope to extend our work to secondary students as well. One of the things that make us want to continue with our work are the happiness and smiles of the children and their mothers.

I have seen hope and happiness in their eyes and came to understand that if every citizen could give the little they have just for the betterment of these children, then no child would be in the streets selling airtime; no child would be in the streets thigh-vending and no child would be taking and abusing drugs instead of being in class.

We started operating during the initial lockdown period because we understood that things were difficult as some parents could not afford decent meals for their families. It was our belief that giving them books during the lockdown would enable them to remember that one day they would be back in class, hence the need to continue studying.

Just recently, we partnered with Stretch-A-Hand Foundation in an effort to donate sanitary wear to children living in rural areas so that the children will never miss school during their menstrual days.

We are prioritising menstrual health. We are scheduled to donate more sanitary wear by end of November (this month).

*****

Violet Mafanele

Midlands State University

Not only has the novel Covid-19 halted businesses and normal way of running things. It has also placed uncertainty over the future of the girl child.

Seven months have passed since the Government announced the national lockdown. The number of child pregnancies and young girls eloping have climbed at an alarming rate. The girl child in particular has been negatively affected by the lockdown. And the burning question on most parents’ lips is, what could possibly be the reason?

There are more questions than answers surrounding this Covid-19 lockdown.

The educational system has proved to be Vatete (aunt), playing the role of parents on the dangers of indulging in sexual intercourse.

Studies have shown that discussing matters of sexual reproductive health with parents remains taboo.

This has seen young people treading where angels fear to tread in order to discover what lies beyond the word sex itself. As a result of lack of guidance from parents and care-givers, sexually transmitted infections (STI’s) and teenage pregnancies have been rising during these Covid-19 times.

Also, the furloughing of parents from their various jobs is a major contributor to the sharp rise in STI’s and pregnancies. Parents are spending less time with their offspring as they try to make ends meet, leaving their teenagers without supervision or advisers to warn them on the dangers of early indulgence and nonsensical behaviour.

The honour to watch television, own a smart phone and the access to Wireless Fidelity (Wifi) for both learning and entertainment purposes are not something enjoyed by everyone.

With the cloud of uncertainty hanging over the world, the future is uncertain, particularly regarding financial aspects. This has resulted in childhood marriages, especially in remote areas of Zimbabwe and Africa.

These activities violate the human rights of the girl child.

Parents have a big role to play in the lives of the girl child in particular, and bonding is an essential part of gaining trust thus in return children are able to open up on various issues troubling them. Prevention is better than cure, therefore, it is important for parents to try and get to know their children and talk to them about issues relating to sex. Open up to them about what it means to be sexually active.

During this Covid-19 time let’s keep our minds occupied and positive, because together we can save lives.

*****

Dumisani Mvula

Midlands State University

How good can it be for us if all our produce is imported to America and Europe when they determine the prices?

Clearly that type of trade is one-sided, and shows how trade is monopolised. The introduction of virtual currency such as the bit coin has seen the Russian investing in the new currency so as to do away with the power and the control which America has on the world. The same way they are holding back development in Zimbabwe through measures. This year was a dark year for Huawei due to the sanctions which were imposed on their company negatively impacting their production.

What business does America and Europe have in Syria? The answer to such a question is “nothing”. But they sanction such countries so as to benefit from their resources.

The 2010 world cup that was hosted in South Africa was nothing but a decoy, it was just a carrot that was dangled in front to keep it moving. The world cup played a great role in boosting the South African economy which only benefited a section of the community but not the entirety of the majority South Africans. The majority of South Africans still live in plastic shacks or cabins with a 90 percent unemployment rate.

America and Europe do not act against some countries because of the benefits they derive from the natural resources of such countries in question at the expense of the majority of their populations. The developed world must treat us and relate to us in a manner that enables us to develop our country. There is need to treat and respect other countries as equal members of a global community.

Like this: Like Loading...