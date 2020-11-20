Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

After a successful premiere in Harare last night, locally-produced movie, Gonarezhou will premiere at Ster-Kinekor cinemas in Bulawayo tonight (7:30PM).

The 2019 production aims to raise awareness against anti-poaching and human trafficking.

Ster-Kinekor which recently reopened post-Covid is expected to be a hive of activity today as the premiere will be a red carpet affair. After the Bulawayo premiere, the movie is set to be taken to Masvingo where it will be shown at the Charles Austin Theatre.

Written and directed by Sydney Taivavashe, the film was produced in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management. The film is about a young man called Zulu who suffers various misfortunes and joins a poaching gang. Although he dreams of becoming an acclaimed musician and taking care of his ailing mother; in reality, he is a broken-hearted drunk. Eventually, his anger towards life thrusts him into the arms of poachers who become his family.

Together, they become a notorious and successful gang of poachers under the charge of a vicious tycoon. However, the authorities begin to close in on the gang and he makes plans to escape with his newly found love, Thulo after one last job.

For Taivavashe, a National Arts and Music Award (Nama) winner in the short film category, this was his first feature film.

The cast of the movie includes Nama winners Eddie Sandifolo (Best Actor 2019: Bhachi), Tendai Chitima (Outstanding Actress in a Film Production 2019: Cook Off), Charles Muzemba, Charlene Mangweni, Tinashe Nhukarume, songstress Tamy Moyo and first-time actress Tariro Washe who also debuted as a producer for the film.

Tickets have been pegged at US$15 with the movie set to be shown at 7:30PM. The red carpet ceremony will however begin at 6:30PM.

–@bonganinkunzi

Like this: Like Loading...