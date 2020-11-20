Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

IT might probably go down in history as the shortest ever contract after FC Platinum yesterday sensationally parted ways with controversial Dutch coach Pieter de Jongh and rehired their former gaffer Norman Mapeza.

It has been a very hectic week for the platinum miners that got off with shocking news that De Jongh will not be sitting on the bench for their Total Caf Champions League matches whose journey gets underway this coming weekend against Costa do Sol of Mozambique after Caf’s Techincal and Development Committee informed Zifa that only Uefa Pro licence holders will be allowed to sit on the bench. The Dutchman is a holder of a Uefa A coaching badge.

“Nomara has reunited with Maplasto, he is now the main man in charge and will travel with the team for the first leg preliminary round match against Costa do Sol in Maputo next weekend, it’s a done deal. Look, this fellow (De Jongh) was hired specifically so that the club can make its mark in the Champions League and if that is no longer possible, why would he then continue being in the club structures. There is also uncertainty if ever he will be allowed to sit on the bench during the local Premiership matches because it’s almost certain that Zifa will now require foreign nationals to have a Pro licence from their confederations,” said a highly placed source that is just fingertips aware from the power echelons of the Zvishavane based miners.

A member of the FC Platinum executive who spoke to Chronicle Sport on condition of anonymity confirmed that the highly respected Mapeza has been rehired and when asked what would be the fate of the Dutchman, his response was;

“He is going back home, if he doesn’t get any other local offers but here the man is done, its case closed,”.

Meanwhile, De Jongh is set to hold a press conference in Bulawayo on Thursday next week accompanied by his legal representative.

Like this: Like Loading...