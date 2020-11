Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN champions FC Platinum have parted ways with coach Pieter de Jongh with the club said to be concluding the return of their former gaffer Norman Mapeza.

The decision by FC Platinum followed the club’s failure to get an exemption for De Jongh from the Confederation of African Football for him to be allowed to sit on the bench for the Caf Champions League since he does not have a Caf A licence.

