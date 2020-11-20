Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe has awarded broadcasting licenses to six new players who applied for Free-to-air National Commercial Television Broadcasting Service licenses in February 2020 including Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited.

In a statement, BAZ announced that they had completed their processes and awarded those that met the criteria.

“The authority invited applications for the proviso of National Commercial Television Broadcasting Service licenses in February 2020. And received a total of fourteen applications. The authority processed the applications in terms of the requirements of the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12:06) including conducting public inquiries to determine Applicants suitability to be issues with Broadcasting Service License. The authority has completed the processing of the applications and the final adjudication thereof,” said Mr Charles Manzi Sibanda, the BAZ Board Chairman.

The following have been granted with licenses, Jester Media (Pvt) Ltd trading as 3K TV, Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited trading as Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN), Rusununguko Media (Pvt) trading as NRTV, Acacia Media Group (Pvt) Ltd trading as Kumba TV, Fairtalk Communications (Pvt) Ltd trading as Ke Yona TV and Channel Dzimbahwe (Pvt) Ltd trading as Channel D.

BAZ board chairman said the new licenses shall have 18 months to roll out their plans and go on air in line with Section 11(7) of the Broadcasting and Services Act (Chapter 12;06).

“In the event of failure to broadcast, the licenses will be availed to other aspirants through a similar process. The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe would like to express appreciation to all those who showed interest and indeed the general public for actively participating in this historic process facilitating the opening up of broadcasting airwaves for multiplicity in television services,” he said.

@NyembeziMu

Like this: Like Loading...