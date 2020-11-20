Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA has launched an investigation into possible misconduct allegations against Premier Soccer League (PSL) chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele’s media statements, in a move that might be deemed as gagging the topflight official.

In a letter dated November 18, signed by Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse, Ndebele has been given seven days to respond to allegations that the association says are an act of misconduct.

Zifa say media statements attributed to Ndebele in stories published between August 23 and September 9, 2020 “demean the standing of the association and are meant to bring the game of football into disrepute”.

The football motherbody is centering their investigation on the following stories and dates of their publications;

“For the avoidance of doubt, the statements in issue are published in the following newspaper articles and on the stated dates:

23-08-2020, The Sunday Mail – ZIFA, PSL covid-19 battle rages on by Petros Kausiyo;

24-08-2020, The Standard – PSL, ZIFA on collision course by Munyaradzi Madzokere;

06-09-2020, Daily News – PSL, ZIFA tiff over relief funds spirals …. league seeks increase in covid-19 relief aid by Godknows Matarutse;

08-09-2020, The Herald – PSL dismiss football restart by Eddie Chikamhi;

09-09-2020, Daily News – ZIFA, PSL row over 2020 season start …. As they say return to play protocols are too costly,” reads part of the letter to Ndebele.

Zifa wants Ndebele to release a press statement denying the media reports or face sanctions.

Zifa also accuses Ndebele of writing a “letter clearly show the writer’s negative view of the association” to the Sports and Recreation Commission at an unknown date.

They also questioned why Ndebele copied SRC and the World League Forum an organization for global elite leagues information related to the PSL’s updates on Covid-19.

“It appear to show that there is conflict between the association and the affiliates. As an official of the association, you are expected to act in a manner consistent with the mandate of the association in the advancement of football in the country.

“…Confirm whether or not you authored the aforementioned letter to the SRC and the basis upon which the allegations against the association contained therein are made,” reads part of the letter.

