Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

The ‘Covid-19 Charity Cycle for a Cause’ campaign ended on a high note in Chitungwiza today with Youth, Arts, Sports and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry underscoring the need for people to continue adhering to the World Health Organization guidelines.

The campaign got overwhelming support in Chitungwiza as health experts reminded the public of the dangers of the pandemic.

The campaign started last week in Bulawayo after Vice President Rtd General Dr Constantino Chiwenga officially launched it.

Cyclist from Cycling Zimbabwe led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi arrived in Harare on Wednesday, three days ahead of the targeted eight days after they completed the 437km cycle from Bulawayo.

