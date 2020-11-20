Chronicle Reporter

FOUR more people in Bulawayo succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24-hour cycle bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 72.

The country also recorded 65 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 9 046.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the 65 new cases are local cases with the highest number of 31 cases having been reported in Bulawayo. Mashonaland West recorded 13 new cases while Masvingo and the Midlands recorded the least number, each with one case.

“As of November 19, 2020 Zimbabwe, has now recorded 9 046 confirmed cases, 8 195 recoveries and 265 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Eleven new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 90,6 percent and active case go up to 586 today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 1 889 cases, 1 653 recoveries, 164 active cases and 72 deaths and Matabeleland South province has recorded 891 cases, 803 recoveries, 80 active cases and eight deaths, while Matabeleland North has 291 cases, 153 recoveries, 135 active cases and three deaths.