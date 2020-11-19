Elliot Ziwira

Senior Reporter

Zimbabweans have a resolute fighting spirit that enables them to ward off adversity and map their destiny as a united front, the country’s two honorary consuls in Israel, Mr Ronny (Aharon) Levi Musan and Mr Moshe Itzhak Osdaicher said yesterday after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.

They said if this unwavering spirit was combined with technological know-how and diplomatic astuteness, the country would flourish.

Because of the trust bestowed on them by the President, Mr Musan is Zimbabwean honorary consul in Haifa, northern Israel, and Mr Osdaicher, who is a lawyer with an eye for business and investment opportunities, holds the same post in the southern region. Honorary consuls are citizens or residents of a foreign country who provide basic consular rather than diplomatic services for the country that commissions them.

“To the Zimbabwean people, the most important message we bring today, especially before Christmas, is the message of hope and good news,” Mr Musan said.

“You know, as the story of Christmas tells us, according to the Bible, when the people of Bethlehem came, they brought the good news about the birth of Christ.”

Mr Musan lauded Zimbabweans for their steadfast spirit, saying God permitting, they would bring more good news to farmers aimed at transforming the agricultural sector in the country, and impact on all other economic segments for the betterment of citizens’ livelihoods.

“By the grace of God, next year, we are going to bring good news when it comes to agriculture; when it comes to farmers; when it comes to diplomacy, and any other sectors of Zimbabwe to be blessed from Israel; from the technology of Israel, from the know-how of Israel,” said Mr Musan.

“We may have the know-how, and the technology, but we don’t have the spirit of the people of Zimbabwe. And if we can combine both, I can assure you all that Zimbabwe will flourish again.”

The honorary consuls brought with them a gift from Israel for the President, a duplicate commemorating plaque of the President, which is placed on the commemoration wall of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, adjacent to the plaques of Pope Francis and Pope Benedict XVI, and which embodies the power of faith.

Said Mr Musan: “We did it as a gesture of faith, and honour to the people of Zimbabwe and of course to the President and his family, because once you are connected to faith, you are connected to a blessing. Once you are connected to faith, no one can beat you.”

The opening up of a diplomatic mission in Israel is pivotal in the Second Republic’s re-engagement thrust as it positions the country in better stead using its close ties with the Middle Eastern country, which go back for decades.

“The fact that relations between Israel and Zimbabwe are much closer, I believe it is going to make other countries join in, because Israel has a lot of influence on other countries.

“I can assure you that we are going to do our best to connect Zimbabwe to any other country Israel has contact with,” Mr Musan said.

Notwithstanding its geography, which does not favour farming, Israel’s agriculture is highly developed. It has a powerful industry pivoted on advanced technologies.

With only 20 percent arable land, unfavourable climate and sparse water sources, Israel is a major exporter of fresh produce, and is a world leader in agricultural technologies.

From drip irrigation, dairy farming, grain cocoons, biological pest control and other natural pesticides, Israel has been able to feed not only its citizens, but the world at large.

It took Israel 30 years of research through Professor David Levy at Hebrew University to come up with a potato strain that thrives in hot, dry climates and desert regions like the Middle East, and can be irrigated using saltwater.

