Dr Masimba Mavaza

Correspondent

After 37 years in power, Robert Mugabe, the former President of Zimbabwe, resigned in November 2017.

His successor, President Mnangagwa, promised a break from Mugabe’s way of doing business, declaring a “new Zimbabwe” that is “open for business.”

True to his word, President Mnangagwa is delivering on his promises.

Zimbabwe’s political and economic reform landscape has seen a great improvement after Mugabe.

As we can predict the country’s likely trajectory over the next three years, we request the international community to help support Zimbabwe’s recovery.

We further request that the thumb soldiers who are meant to vilify Zimbabwe stop this onslaught on their own country and help with responsible reporting.

President Mnangagwa has put up reform goals and measures on his administration to oversee a genuine movement towards frank political and economic reform.

Zimbabwe has managed to show genuine reform in just three years under present conditions. Politics and economics are inextricably linked in Zimbabwe, and the country will be able to recover.

President Mnangagwa made it clear that the two sectors are addressed in tandem and the party must rule above the Government.

To help the country recover from years of mismanagement and corruption, international actors — including the United States — would be wise to help the party in power in a coordinated fashion to implement genuine political, economic, and security reforms without their evil intentions of forcing a regime change.

President Mnangagwa, despite all forces attacking him, has created a safe democratic space. Genuine reform has been achieved under present economic and political conditions in Zimbabwe in the lead up to national elections in 2023.

The opposition is now tearing itself down, they no longer have the reform mantra. Zimbabwe has continued up the path of political and economic development despite protests, fake political violence at the hands of the opposition and a great leap from the economic deterioration which has characterised the country in the past 37 years. We all know that Rome was not built in one day.

President Mnangagwa’s Government has taken some great steps that could be seen as an indication of progress.

On the economic front, there is a wide gap between the reality and opposition reform rhetoric. Government continues to allow peaceful political objections and the media remains heavily-biased against the ruling party. A lot of tangible steps have been taken towards reconfiguring Zimbabwe’s system into a democratic system which embraces all.

The relationship of security forces and the masses has changed since President Mnangagwa came to power.

The country has managed a huge budget surplus and the introduction of the local currency aimed at curbing inflation and the economy is again on the rise.

Zimbabwe had fuel and electricity shortages reminiscent of the country’s political and economic problems in the mid-to-late 2000s, but now fuel can be found on every service station.

Electricity problems are now history. We have seen dams and roads being constructed, Zimbabwe’s infrastructure is in a fast improvement mode.

Politics and economics are inseparable in Zimbabwe, and the country will be unable to recover unless the two sectors are addressed in a coordinated fashion. International actors — including the US, should stop vilifying Zimbabwe in order to push their own agenda.

Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans.

President Mnangagwa is implementing genuine political, economic, and security reforms.

The new dispensation has gone a long way towards putting Zimbabwe on a democratic path, lessening high levels of political polarisation, and repairing the economy.

The President has made genuine reforms which also reassure potential investors to come into Zimbabwe.

“The economy is going to be fixed through a process,” he said. “These things cannot be done overnight.”

President Mnangagwa acknowledged that sanctions were only one cause of Zimbabwe’s escalating economic problems.

The austerity programme instituted by Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube has created Zimbabwe’s first budget surplus in years, which would allow Government to pay off some of its debts, which might in turn unlock more international loans.

An electricity deal was being signed with a South African energy supplier, and he was negotiating with China to finance the programme.

Zimbabwe has moved miles towards success. The anti-corruption team shows that Zimbabwe is really open for business. The past three years have steered the country in a better direction.

Zanu PF as the party has seen great changes under the capable hands of Cde Victor Matemadanda and the whole commissariat. The party has presided over difficult, but successful District Coordination Committees elections.

Indeed, the past three years President Mnangagwa has shown that Zimbabwe can be better again.

