Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

With just two days left until voting lines for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) close, those monitoring the votes have hinted that fashion, gospel and radio categories are topping the votes.

Voting lines for most categories will be closing at midnight on Sunday.

However, voting for Outstanding Video, Outstanding Dance group, Outstanding Song of the Year, Outstanding Newcomer of the Year and Outstanding Radio DJ of the year will remain open and will close next Saturday, a few hours before the awards ceremony kicks off.

BAA spokesperson, Nkululeko Nkala said preparations for the awards which have been scaled down because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, are on course. Voting, Nkala said, is going on very well with a couple of categories playing popular.

“Voting is going well. We’re getting some surprisingly high numbers for some nominees particularly in the fashion, gospel music and radio awards categories,” Nkala said.

He said the SMS votes will contribute 40 percent to the eventual result. “All voting will end on the 22nd of November excluding the five categories which shall close on the day of the awards.”

Nominated in the gospel category are Blessing Mokoena, Harvest Music, Mai Mwamuka, Minister Lindani while DJs, Cde Phil (Khulumani FM), Mjox (Skyz Metro FM), Thorne La Rock (Khulumani FM) and Manurse Ndlovu (Skyz Metro FM) are battling it out in the best radio DJ category.

Nominated in the world of fashion are models; Ayanda Candice, Caroline Muzondo, Sanelisiwe Ncube, Ben Chest, Jimmy Mhlanga and Liam Hall with fashion houses, Leverange, Sanah designs and Sozinio battling it out. — @mthabisi_mthire.

