Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE have reminded the public that the country is still under Covid-19 lockdown measures and the curfew has not been removed for health, safety and security measures.

In a statement on Thursday, police said people must still observe the lockdown and curfew put in place.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds Zimbabweans that the country is still under Covid-19 lockdown measures which include a curfew which runs from 2200 hours till 0600 hours the following day. The enforcement of these health, safety and security measures is still paramount,” read the statement.

Police added that it had noted with concern that some members of the public no longer wear face masks and no longer practice other health safety measures.

“Police has noted with concern that some sections of the public no longer value wearing of face masks, observe social distancing guidelines, sanitization and public gathering restrictions. Covid-19 is real, and the public should avoid being complacent and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to curtail the spread of the pandemic,” said ZRP in the statement.

Police added that the public should be reminded that gatherings allowed by the Government should strictly observe and comply with the requirement of 100 or less people at church gatherings, 50 or less people at funerals, low risk sports and sports clubs.

“Let us take note that weddings, birthday, house parties, political and other social gatherings which include musical shows and concerts are still banned. Church leaders are warned against hosting or convening all night prayers. It is also clear that night clubs, bars, beer-halls and casinos are not allowed to operate under these Covid-19 safety measures.”

