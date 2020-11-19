THE trial of Zimbabwe Football Association boss Felton Kamambo on allegations of vote-buying failed to take off yesterday as his lawyer demanded certified minutes of the election to enable the football administrator to prepare his defence.

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

Kamambo is accused of bribing Zifa councillors to vote for him in an election where he ousted former association president Philip Chiyangwa in December 2018.

Through his lawyer, Tawanda Zhuwarara, Kamambo said trial could not proceed without the State providing him with certified minutes of the events of the election day which he said were essential for him to prepare his defence.

But prosecutor Michael Reza dismissed Kamambo’s request saying a lawyer who was present during the election as the chairperson was going to testify in court.

But Zhuwarara insisted that he needed the minutes which he would use to cross-examine the witnesses. He argued that the missing document had some information which contradicted State allegations.

Magistrate Bianca Makwande ordered the State to avail the document and postponed the matter to December 8, 2020 for trial.

Kamambo’ trial has been postponed twice before.

