FORGOTTEN dendera musician Allan Chimbetu (pictured) appears to have struck the right chord with his latest 10-track album titled Urgent Matter that was launched last week courtesy of Fasfit Matlock, a local company that specialises in supplying automotive equipment.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Through Urgent Matter, whose production costs were footed by Fasfit Matlock, the Orchestra Dendera King (Central Committee) frontman makes a return, ending a four-year sabbatical. Chimbetu had last released an album in 2016, Covenant.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Chimbetu said the album had been well received.

“I am happy to have accomplished the desire to record and release this latest album Urgent Matter in this COVID-19 environment with the help of Fasfit Matlock who came on board to pay for all the production costs of this album,” he said.

“The response so far is overwhelming as people are liking all songs on the album. This is an indication that we did our best to give them the best after such a long time.”

Chimbetu engaged the crème de la crème of producers, Munya Vialy who is in Canada, Trust Samende and South Africa-based Keith Farquharson which gave the album a unique sound though the dendera sparkle is maintained.

The musical arrangement and the incorporation of both live and digital instruments has the potential to propel Chimbetu to claim a place among the country’s best.

Chimbetu’s adaption to digital instruments is probably an appreciation of the changing musical environment.

This might be his reason for engaging the services of youthful gospel singer Mathias Mhere and dendera crooner Sulumani Chimbetu on Nyasha Dzinesu and Nhodzera respectively.

Some of the songs on the album are title track Urgent Matter, Ndisina Mari, Sorry, Kombe (Mambure), Mudzimai Akarongeka, Tiverengane, Rwendo and Hello.

