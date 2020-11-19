Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

FORMER NetOne chief executive officer Lazarus Muchenje today denied allegations of criminally abusing his office when ex-board member Paradzai Mutandwa Chakona allegedly allocated him benefits without approval saying it was part of the current board’s bullying tactics.

Chakona, who is jointly appearing with Muchenje, also denied the charges saying what they did was above board.

The two also said NetOne was not a public entity as the State alleges.

Muchenje and Chakona appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro.

Mr George Manokore appeared for the State.

Like this: Like Loading...