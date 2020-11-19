Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH AFRICAN actor Thapelo Mokoena who is known for his acting roles, among them Uhuru (Broken Vows) and Elias Motsoaledi (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) recently visited Zimbabwe with his wife and boy, did he have a good time.

Browsing pictures of his visit to Bumi Hills Safari Lodge (situated on the hilly ground overlooking the southern shore of Lake Kariba) in Mashonaland West province which he posted on his Twitter account, it was clear the actor was impressed and amazed by the country’s resorts.

He said there is need to support the #VisitZim campaign which is ongoing. Through the campaign, the country is hoping to lure international tourists to visit.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, Mokoena said: “Africa for life. My wife and I went to see Zimbabwe this past week. So much they do not show you about our beautiful continent.

“Big up to my African Bush Camps family for the superb experience and professionalism #AfricaForLife #MokoenaTravels #VisitZim,” read the post which was accompanied by pictures of him showing off his six-pack.

“African man in the land of the living, Zimbabwe. #BumiHills #MokoenaTravels.”

The Visit Zimbabwe campaign was recently launched by President Mnangagwa and seeks to leverage on the sports and tourism sectors to market the country as a premier tourist destination.

The campaign is an initiative between Zimbabwe Cricket and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority through their parent ministries of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

Like this: Like Loading...