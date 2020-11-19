Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT is worried about the spike in Covid-19 cases at schools following new cases that have been recorded at Prince Edward High School in Harare, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Addressing teachers and senior Government officials at Thornhill Primary School in Gweru where he had gone to donate Covid-19 personal protective equipment for teachers, pupils and their parents yesterday, VP Chiwenga said the country was going through a difficult time.

VP Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care said Government was still investigating the source of the Covid- 19 cases at the Harare school.

The VP also said after 100 Covid-19 cases were recorded at John Tallach High School in Matabeleland North province, investigations established that one pupil visited South Africa for a funeral and contracted the virus in the neighbouring country.

Covid-19 then spread at John Tallach High school when the pupil returned to school.

“I could have addressed the school children but because of the spike which has visited us, we have over 100 pupils affected at John Tallach Secondary School and so far, investigations tell us that one of the pupils went to attend a funeral in South Africa and the child came back and she has affected 100 other children. We also have another spike in Harare at Prince Edward High School and we are still investigating the source of the spike. We are investigating as to find the source of that spike. We are going through a very difficult time, not only as a country but as the entire world because of the Covid-10 pandemic,” he said.

