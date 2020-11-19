Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THIS year’s Water, Sanitation and Energy (WASHen) conference will be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated containment measures.

The conference is an annual event held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo where organisations supplying water, sanitation, hygiene and energy products and services or running relevant projects showcase their activities and wares to delegates at the supporting expo.

The conference was initially pencilled for 24 to 25 September but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers of the conference have since announced that the conference will be held virtually on November 26, with the discussion topic being; the impact of climate change and subsequent water crisis on Zimbabwe productivity and capacity utilization.

“The city of Bulawayo and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair will have the WASHen 2020 Virtual meeting. To be held on 26 November 2020. The main discussion topic is; the impact of climate change and subsequent water crisis on Zimbabwe productivity and capacity utilization,” reads part of the invite to the conference.

The speakers at the conference will be the Bulawayo City Council’s director of engineering services, Engineer Simela Dube, director of the climate change department in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mr Washington Zhakata and the senior policy officer in the division of environment, climate change, water and land management of the African Union commission, while the moderator will be Mr Mbekezeli Mthunzi a business and financial services advisor.

Like this: Like Loading...