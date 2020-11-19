Victor Maphosa Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolence to the Banana family following the death of Mr Michael Banana who passed away on Tuesday.

He was 56.

Mr Banana, who was the eldest son of the late first President of Zimbabwe Cde Canaan Sodindo Banana died in the United Kingdom.

Michael Banana reportedly collapsed and died on Tuesday

“I received with great shock and sadness news of the sudden death of Michael Banana, on Tuesday in the United Kingdom. Michael was the eldest son of our late first President Cde Canaan Sodindo Banana. What makes Michael’s end so sad and painful is that he was already scheduled for a minor procedure to correct a heart ailment.

“We remember the young Michael then for the commitment and faithful service he rendered to his country among the pioneering crop of officers of the Air Force of Zimbabwe. As a pilot, he served in Mozambique Campaign.

“On behalf of ZANU PF, Government, my family, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my sincere condolences to the Banana family especially to his mother, Mama Janet Banana, our inaugural First Lady. May they be consoled by our collective prayers and grief as a nation. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace,” the President said.

