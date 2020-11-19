Sports Reporter

HIGHLY rated Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo might be enjoying a decent start to the season with SuperSport United, but the former Dynamos defender is tipping Terrence Dzvukamanja’s Orlando Pirates to shine in the DStv Premiership.

The South African top-flight, home to scores of Zimbabwean players, returns on Saturday with five matches, including a clash between Knox Mutizwa’s Golden Arrows and Khama Billiat’s Kaizer Chiefs.

The pick of the crop is, however, the clash between MTN 8 finalists Orlando Pirates and Tembo’s SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium at 6pm.

And Tembo, whose side is fourth after three rounds of action, has identified Pirates as the best team in the DStv Premiership.

“Look, it is always tough playing against a team like Pirates – I think one of the strongest, if not the strongest team in the league. They brought in good players and you can see that they had a very good start, a near-perfect start to the season. They are already in a cup final and it shows what kind of a team we are playing against,” Tembo told Soccer Laduma.

“What has changed and what I have noticed is that they are working more and playing more as a unit and their work ethic is really good.

“We will have to compete if we are hoping to get any positive result from this and not think about previous results because this season is a different season, which comes with its own challenges.

“We really need to go out there and play because we are playing a very good team which I feel is the best team in the league at the moment,” Tembo added.

Pirates have acquired the services of Warriors striker Dzvukamanja, who has so far adjusted well to life at the Buccaneers.

They knocked Kaizer Chiefs of the MTN Cup recently and are sixth on the log standings.

“Pirates have done good business in terms of players that they need, not just bringing in players, so they look good and for me to be honest, that is the team to beat this season,” Tembo said.

Saturday Fixtures: Black Leopards v Maritzburg United (3.30pm); Golden Arrows v Kaizer Chiefs (3.30pm); Stellenbosch v Chippa United (3.30pm); Orlando Pirates v SuperSport United (6pm) and Swallows v TS Galaxy (8.15pm).

