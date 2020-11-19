Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Fast-rising musician, Anita Jaxson has been added onto the list of performers who will be converging on the resort town of Victoria Falls next week for a show at The Yard.

Anita Jaxson who features on the much-loved Hello Mwari track by Jah Signal is expected to join forces with popular chanter, Poptain of the Fadza Mutengi fame.

The two artistes who have a track together titled Fire, are expected to lighten up the town which will soon be a city. During the Shoko Festival that was held online recently, the two pulled out a show-stopper performance with such a performance expected next week.

The event which has been dubbed Fadza Mutengi neSummer will feature the resort town’s artistes – Bhora bhora, Danamn Croc, Navy Boy, croc, T-Ras and DJ Skelter. More artistes from Harare, Quality, Mutsa and DJ Legendary are also expected to grace the event.

The Yard proprietor, Tariro “Boss Double” Benza said: “In order to create a vibrant gig, we’ve roped in Anita Jaxson. This is just the beginning of more shows to come as we want to put the Victoria Falls arts scene on the map.”

He said the event will kick off at midday.

– @mthabisi_mthire

