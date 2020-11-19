Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

THE MINISTRY of Health and Child care has dismissed as false social media reports claiming that a pupil at John Tallach has succumbed to Covid-19.

This follows 100 confirmed cases recorded at the school earlier this week.

ACTING Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Munekayi Padingani has dismissed as false rumors that John Tallach High School urged members of the public to practice Ubuntu as false messages being sent on social media platforms are distressing and causing untold harm to the affected school and families with pupils at the school.

“I heard that rumor. I called people on the ground and they told me that it is not true. That is why as a country we are updating our Covid-19 statistics every day so that people are aware of what is happening to avoid these falsehoods. If there is a death, people will be informed through our daily ministry report. We are not going to hide anything,” said Dr Padingani

Yesterday, the school’s Development Committee (SDC) representative Mr Zibusiso Ncube appealed to members of the public to desist from sending unverified information which is causing panic to pupils, teachers and parents.

“People are putting the head under unnecessary pressure. The affected kids have parents and some of the information is causing panic. The situation is under control and we are working closely with the Government officials to manage the outbreak. Members of the public should desist from spreading falsehoods regarding the situation at the school,” he said. Mr Ncube said the outbreak is receiving the highest attention from Government and as the SDC would meet today to play their part in assisting the affected pupils and teachers. He also said the Free Presbyterian Church of Scotland which runs the school has also been very supportive.

“As the SDC we are meeting today. We want to look after our kids and teachers. We are concerned about their welfare. Food has to be provided because the school is in isolation for 14 days. We will connect virtually with the head who is on the ground so that he updates us on what is needed,” he said.

