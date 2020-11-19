Farirayi Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Parliament of Zimbabwe is holding a three-day pre-budget seminar meant to set the tone for the budget presentation expected to be delivered by the Finance and Economic Development Ministry in the coming weeks.

The seminar, which was officially opened by Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda, is being attended by MPs, senior Government officials and other stakeholders from the private sector.

In his address, Advocate Mudenda said the 2021 budget should be grounded on targets set in the National Development Strategy 1 launched by President Mnangagwa this week.

Like this: Like Loading...