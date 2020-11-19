Sports Reporter

SOUTHERN Rocks have bounced back as the fifth first-class team ahead of the start of Zimbabwe’s 2020/21 domestic cricket season.

The season is scheduled to get underway on December 3. This was confirmed by the Zimbabwe Cricket board during their virtual meeting held on Wednesday.

Southern Rocks last played in the elite domestic competitions in the 2013-14 season. They have returned as replacement for the Alistair Campbell’s High Performance Centre team that failed to have a new academy intake this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the ZC board also confirmed the coaching structure for the elite provincial sides. This will see Shepherd Makunura, who was in charge of Mountaineers, moving to Southern Rocks as their coach.

His replacement at Mountaineers will be announced in due course.

Elsewhere, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Walter Chawaguta and Douglas Hondo will remain in charge at Eagles, Rhinos and Tuskers respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...